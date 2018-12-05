Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘If he wants to start a war with QLD well he’s got one’

by Sarah Vogler
5th Dec 2018 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has slammed the Federal Coalition's electricity asset sales threats, warning Prime Minister Scott Morrision she is prepared to fight him over his planned new energy laws.

"If he wants to start a war with Queensland well he's got one because we are not selling our assets," the Premier said.

Deb Frecklington: “The PM’s plan is out of touch.” Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Deb Frecklington: “The PM’s plan is out of touch.” Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh


"If we have to get legal advice we will.

"It just goes to show that they have no idea when it comes to a national energy policy."

Her comments come after Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said he was putting Queensland's State-owned generators on notice under the Commonwealth's "big stick" divestiture powers that would force asset sales if the generators are caught manipulating power prices.

Scott Morrison’s government are planningt “big stick” divestiture powers. Picture: Kym Smith
Scott Morrison’s government are planningt “big stick” divestiture powers. Picture: Kym Smith


Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has also dismissed the Federal Government's divestiture threat.

"I don't support the Federal Government's plan.

"The people of Queensland have spoken in relation to the sale of assets and there is no appetite for that."

"The PM's plan is out of touch," Ms Frecklington said.

"Queenslanders want lower power prices but they don't want asset sales.

"We believe our electricity assets should be kept in public hands, so the government can control the prices.

"You can lower power prices and keep assets in public hands which my plan will do."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: “ …We are not selling our assets.” Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: “ …We are not selling our assets.” Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
annastacia palaszcuk editors picks queensland politics scott morrison

Top Stories

    Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    premium_icon Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    News TWO years since the Spirit of 1770 maritime disaster, a court has confirmed the captain did everything he could to ensure the safety of 46 passengers.

    Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    premium_icon Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    Weather All bushfires in the region are now contained

    Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    premium_icon Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    Crime Veteran spends his time helping others beat their mental demons

    Local Partners