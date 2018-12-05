‘If he wants to start a war with QLD well he’s got one’

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has slammed the Federal Coalition's electricity asset sales threats, warning Prime Minister Scott Morrision she is prepared to fight him over his planned new energy laws.

"If he wants to start a war with Queensland well he's got one because we are not selling our assets," the Premier said.

Deb Frecklington: “The PM’s plan is out of touch.” Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh



"If we have to get legal advice we will.

"It just goes to show that they have no idea when it comes to a national energy policy."

Her comments come after Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said he was putting Queensland's State-owned generators on notice under the Commonwealth's "big stick" divestiture powers that would force asset sales if the generators are caught manipulating power prices.

Scott Morrison’s government are planningt “big stick” divestiture powers. Picture: Kym Smith



Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has also dismissed the Federal Government's divestiture threat.

"I don't support the Federal Government's plan.

"The people of Queensland have spoken in relation to the sale of assets and there is no appetite for that."

"The PM's plan is out of touch," Ms Frecklington said.

"Queenslanders want lower power prices but they don't want asset sales.

"We believe our electricity assets should be kept in public hands, so the government can control the prices.

"You can lower power prices and keep assets in public hands which my plan will do."