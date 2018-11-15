Union’s request for Prime Minister

The Queensland Police Union is calling for major changes to the way vehicles are manufactured in Australia after Constable Peter McAulay was struck and almost killed by a driver fleeing a police pursuit.

The Queensland Police Union is calling for major changes to the way vehicles are manufactured in Australia after Constable Peter McAulay was struck and almost killed by a driver fleeing a police pursuit. Rob Williams

QUEENSLAND Police Union president Ian Leavers has written a formal letter to the Prime Minister asking for major changes to the way vehicles are manufactured in Australia from 2021.

Remote engine immobilisers would enable police to call a car manufacturer and have a particular vehicle switched off in the event it is stolen, or out of control.

Mr Leavers and Police Minister Mark Ryan have spoken about the need for immobilisers in recent weeks, after Goodna Constable Peter McAulay was struck and almost killed at Booval, allegedly at the hands of a teenager in a stolen Volvo.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says there is a need for immobilisers. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

Pressure is mounting for the introduction of new technology to aid police in pursuits, after a spate of incidents recently in multiple states resulting in the deaths of motorists.

Late last month, all state police ministers in Australia are understood to have approved of Mr Leavers and Mr Ryan's suggestion.

In his letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Leavers requested the Federal Government support the push too.

Goodna Constable Peter McAulay. Photo: Allan Scurr

It's understood Mr Leavers has not received a response.

"I now write to you in the hope you will support the Queensland Police Union in its proposal to introduce a new (Australian Design Rule) for motor vehicles," the letter read.

"The QPU recognises changes cannot happen overnight and there is a cost effect. For this reason, the QPU proposes any changes be implemented with an effective date of 1 January 2021 to allow industry time to adjust."

The Prime Minister's Office was contacted for comment.