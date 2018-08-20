New revenge porn laws to be passed

Queensland will have new laws on revenge porn that deliver tougher sentences and take into account the threat of as well as the act of sharing intimate images. Picture: Channel 4

SHARING intimate images of someone without their permission will attract soon attract a three-year jail term in Queensland.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has confirmed new revenge porn laws will be introduced into State Parliament this week after passing through Cabinet today.

"These laws would apply to both sending, and threatening to send, intimate material without consent, and will come with a maximum penalty of three years jail," Mrs D'Ath said in a statement.

"The definition will extend to photoshopped images - where an image has been altered to look like a person is portrayed in an intimate way."

She said offenders would also be ordered to take down the images with those who fail to remove or delete the images facing up to two years in prison.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed the plans today.