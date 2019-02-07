Menu
Scott Buchholz has apologised for incident that occurred last year. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Liberal MP apologises for ‘idiot behaviour’

by Staff writer
7th Feb 2019 8:20 AM
A JUNIOR junior federal minister has apologised for "inappropriate" actions towards a female Defence officer while on an official trip to Darwin.

Assistant Roads and Transport Minister Scott Buchholz has told the ABC he "behaved like an idiot" during the military exchange program.

He reportedly offered the RAAF officer an apology after she lodged a formal complaint about his behaviour.

Scott Buchholz has apologised for “inappropriate” actions towards a female Defence officer while on an official trip to Darwin. Picture: Shae Beplate.
"I behaved like an idiot on a parliamentary exchange last year and I recognise how inappropriate my actions were," Mr Buchholz told the ABC.

"I apologised for my conduct and the offence I caused, and I reiterate my deep respect for the ADF and its members."

The Defence Department has refused to provide details about Mr Buchholz' actions but told the ABC the incident had been "referred to the Office of the Minister for Defence Personnel".

"Defence subsequently received an apology from the parliamentarian and is satisfied with the response," a Defence spokesman told the ABC.

Mr Buchholz said he “behaved like an idiot’. Picture Kym Smith
ABC reports the incident happened in August 2018 while Mr Buchholz was a backbencher.

It happened just weeks before the leadership spill which saw Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted and replaced by Scott Morrison, who subsequently promoted Mr Buchholz to the ministry.

