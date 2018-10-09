Menu
Fighting snakes fall three storeys
MP criticised for killing ‘totally harmless’ snake

9th Oct 2018 11:10 AM

A Queensland politician has been criticised for posting an image of a dead snake to his Facebook page over the weekend.

Redlands-based Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson posted the photo, alongside a caption saying the reptile, which he suspected was a venomous brown snake, had tried to attack him.

Tony Morrison from Redland's Snake Catcher took a screengrab of the post and shared it to his page, calling out the MP for committing an offence by killing the animal.

He identified the snake as a keelback, which he said was "totally harmless" and a valuable part of the local ecosystem due to its tendency to eat cane toads.

Mr Robinson deleted his original post, but issued another warning on Monday for locals to beware of snakes.

He said would have called a snake catcher to remove the snake had he had more than a "split second" to respond to the attack.

Commentators on Facebook were quick to point out that Robinson should have known better, given his Bachelor of Science, with majors in marine biology and zoology from James Cook University, as stated in his parliamentary biography.

