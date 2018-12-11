Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Beyon-say it isn’t so! MP puts a ring on it

by Matthew Killoran
11th Dec 2018 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DAWSON MP George Christensen dressing up in a leotard and impersonating Beyonce has convinced the Deputy Prime Minister to "put a ring on it".

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will be in Mackay tomorrow to announce a $280 million ring road upgrade, which will open up easier access to the Galilee and Bowen Basin mining region's from the city's port.

Queensland MP George Christensen's worst threat yet

Mr Christensen infamously donned a leotard in a video put on his social media in a bid to lobby his own government to fork out for stage two of the Mackay Ring Road.

The video from June featured Mr Christensen brainstorming ideas on how to get the Prime Minister's attention on the project, before he says "I've got an idea … how do you spell 'Beyonce'?".

It then cuts to Mr Christensen in a leotard, dancing to popstar Beyonce's song Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) and urging constituents to sign a petition.

He said he might have some regrets about the video, but it got results.

"I just hope there's no more road projects I need to don Lycra for to get the funding," he said.

George Christensen MP does Beyonce Put a ring on it to gain funding for the Mackay Ring Road project.
George Christensen MP does Beyonce Put a ring on it to gain funding for the Mackay Ring Road project.

Mr Christensen said the project would create access between the Mackay port and mining projects.

"The efficiency gains in transport and freight will mean mega dollars for our region, the mining sector in particular," he said.

"That money can be taken from freight costs and invested in more jobs, or more mining developments which will drive more jobs and wage growth."

Mr McCormack said the Federal Government was committing $280 million towards the $350 million project, with the State Government expected to fund the rest.

"We are committed to creating safer roads, safer highways and of course, supporting more jobs.

"The project will extend the Mackay Ring Road … improving safety for local road users and provide an improved link from the south to the northern suburbs."

More Stories

george christensen mackay ring road

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Moe giving up dual citizenship to run for Hinkler

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Moe giving up dual citizenship to run for Hinkler

    Politics MOE Turaga loves the Bundaberg region, and after more than 21 years here, he has grown to know the heart of the community that builds their lives here.

    Council to vote on street names, independent survey

    premium_icon Council to vote on street names, independent survey

    Council News Meeting to tackle controverisal survey idea

    Initiative hopes to bring internet prices down and speeds up

    premium_icon Initiative hopes to bring internet prices down and speeds up

    Technology Connection for the regions to get a boost

    Local Partners