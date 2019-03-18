Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Titans players look dejected in their round one loss to the Raiders. Picture: AAP Image
Titans players look dejected in their round one loss to the Raiders. Picture: AAP Image
Rugby League

Wallace: Titans performance ‘unacceptable’

by Connor O’Brien
18th Mar 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast prop Jarrod Wallace has slammed his side's round  one performance as "unacceptable" and has called for a far better display against the Sharks this Saturday night.

After a pre-season full of hope, the Titans were badly beaten 21-0 by Canberra in wet conditions at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday night.

Players reacted with resounding accountability, with "unacceptable" proving Wallace's buzz word in teh wake of the game.

"It was disappointing," was the five-time Maroons prop's blunt assessment.

 

"We obviously wanted to come out and put in a good round one performance and we didn't do that. We gave them too much ball and with a side like that who are so big and mobile, the momentum that they can build obviously shows why they ended up putting (21) points on us.

"I thought our defence was really strong in first contact and things like that but when you have got to do tackle after tackle after tackle, it's just never going to work.

"We would finally get the ball back after working hard and then drop it or throw some stupid offload. It's just unacceptable."

Jarrod Wallace warned the Titans need to improve. Picture: Getty Images
Jarrod Wallace warned the Titans need to improve. Picture: Getty Images

Wallace said it will be important to respond swiftly in the form of a better showing at Shark Park.

"The positive thing is that it is only round one so we have got to build on that but you don't want to be going too far (without getting it together)," he said.

"We want to make sure next week we go back to the drawing board … it was just unacceptable for the kind of team thing that we are trying to build here."

Fellow forward Jai Arrow urged fans to keep the faith.

"Don't panic. It's a long season and things can happen," he said.

"We'll be better, I can guarantee that. Obviously it's time to stop talking now and go put the talk into actions."

SuperCoach

More Stories

canberra raiders gold coast titans jarrod wallace nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bundy's end of year to February bubs are just too cute

    premium_icon Bundy's end of year to February bubs are just too cute

    News THERE'S no shortage of adorable babies in Bundy.

    • 18th Mar 2019 6:13 PM
    Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    premium_icon Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    Crime Hoax call and crime shopping spree costs man $2000

    Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    premium_icon Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    News 'I just thought, who's going to get offside on this sort of thing'

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    Business Horticulture a major driver of economic stimulus