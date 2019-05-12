Queensland couple arrested after South Australia crime spree

A Queensland couple have been arrested after a crime spree in South Australia

A Queensland couple have been arrested after a crime spree in South Australia

A Queensland couple have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car, threatening locals with a knife, and leading police on a wild chase in South Australia's Mid North.

Just before 5pm on Saturday a Port Augusta Highway patrol attempted to stop a dark blue Ford Falcon sedan on Spear Creek Road in Stirling North.

The driver refused to stop and police pursued them to Wilmington where the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

About 10 minutes later, the man and woman allegedly threatened a Wilmington resident with a pocket knife and stole her black Holden Commodore sedan.

An hour later, the car was seen driving through the streets of Orroroo.

In an attempt to evade police the car collided into a fence on Minburra Road.

The man and woman tried to flee but were arrested by Orroroo patrols and Port Augusta detectives following a short footchase.

A 36-year-old man from Queensland was charged with engaging in a police pursuit, illegal use, aggravated serious criminal trespass and hindering police.

A 20-year-old woman, also from Queensland was charged with illegal use and aggravated serious criminal trespass.

They were refused bail and will appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on Monday.