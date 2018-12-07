Menu
A Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Crime

Queensland man charged with $60k drought fraud

by AAP
7th Dec 2018 5:38 PM
A QUEENSLAND man has been accused of trying to falsely claim more than $60,000 intended to help drought-stricken farmers.

The Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries referred the matter to police last month alleging he falsified documents to claim money under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

Police said it was disappointing someone had allegedly tried to defraud the scheme while other farmers were genuinely doing it tough.

"We take offences like this quite seriously as it has the potential to effect those who genuinely need and deserve this assistance," Queensland police said in a statement.

The man is due to appear in St George Magistrates Court on January 22, 2019.

drought editors picks queensland crime

