We rate the LNP’s performance so far

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington continues to set an election campaign-style pace since taking over from Tim Nicholls last year.

There has barely been an issue she or her deputy Tim Mander have not tried to gain political mileage from.

It is a strategy designed to gain Frecklington maximum exposure as the LNP attempts to take some of the shine off the second term Palaszczuk Government. In Opposition, it is all about the leader.

The Opposition has had some wins, like snookering the Government on fuel price monitoring and forcing them into holding a tolling inquiry, but have so far struggled to make any headway against Labor in the opinion polls.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's personal popularity continues to climb while Frecklington slipped backwards in the preferred Premier stakes in the last YouGov Galaxy poll and about 41 per cent of voters polled in May were also unsure about the Opposition Leader.

With the Opposition's manoeuvres aimed squarely at increasing Frecklington's profile, it can be tough for her shadow cabinet to cut through.

Some are still managing to gain traction. Others, however, are not. Our overall mark is a repectable 'C+'.

DEB FRECKLINGTON (B)

Opposition Leader and Trade

No one can argue she's not giving the Opposition leadership her all. Her strategy has so far been to throw everything she has at anything she can. Sometimes it works. Sometimes not. It doesn't matter. The aim at this stage of the game is to raise her profile so the public starts to learn who she is and, hopefully, like her.

Jarrod Bleijie. Picture: Justin Brierty

JARROD BLEIJIE (B)

Manager of Opposition Business; Education and Industrial Relations

One of the Opposition's hardest working frontbenchers both publicly and privately, helping drive the LNP's parliamentary strategy. He might not always land the moves in the House but every time he drives the Government MPs crazy it is a win for him.

Deputy LNP leader Tim Mander. Picture: Anna Rogers

TIM MANDER (B-)

Deputy Opposition Leader, Shadow Treasurer

As a former NRL video referee there have no doubt been many occasions where he has watched the replay of his political manoeuvres and realised he was, in fact, off-side. But those missteps are becoming fewer as he gains more experience in front in the cameras.

Ros Bates.

ROS BATES (B-)

Health and Ambulance Services and Women

Her approach in Opposition is akin to that of a shark honing in on its prey. She circles her Government opponent, brushing past and nudging them every now and then, hoping to throw them off balance before coming in for the kill. She is relentless. She is the shadow spokeswoman the Government ministers dread.

David Janetzki.

DAVID JANETZKI (B-)

Attorney-General and Justice

He has only been in the House for two years but is considered to be one of the Opposition's best shadow Cabinet performers. He took over a tough portfolio for the LNP with the legal fraternity still bruised from its fight with the former Newman government. But he is making headway.

David Crisafulli.

DAVID CRISAFULLI (B-)

Environment, Science and the Great Barrier Reef and Tourism

One of the few Opposition frontbenchers with a profile thanks to his past ministerial career and the constant leadership speculation that dogs him. He has used that to dog the Government for its decision to bring back the waste levy.

Michael Hart. Picture: Tim Marsden

MICHAEL HART (B)

Energy, Housing and Public Works, Innovation and Digital Technology

A Twitter warrior who regularly finds himself in a war of words with his former sparring partner Mark Bailey - and members of the media - he has made energy his own. His other portfolio areas, not so much.

John-Paul Langbroek.

JOHN-PAUL LANGBROEK (B-)

Sport, Racing, Multicultural Affairs and Commonwealth Games

He went head to head with Kate Jones and Peter Beattie in the race to take the best selfie and in the battle to expose shortcomings in the Government's Commonwealth Games prep. But with the Games now long gone he needs to shift his focus to racing.

Tony Perrett. Picture: Megan Slade

TONY PERRETT (C)

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Forestry

He has a profile in the regions where it counts and helped lead the charge in opposing Labor's tree clearing laws.

Steve Minnikin. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall

STEVE MINNIKIN (C)

Transport and Main Roads

He has made some headway with the QR disaster, shining a light on the rail fail's cost to taxpayers. But with the Government still a long way off fixing the debacle he could be making more of an impact.

Andrew Powell.

ANDREW POWELL (C)

State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning

Cameron Dick is one of Labor's smartest operators who has been reinvigorated thanks to the post-election reshuffle which saw him ditch the poisoned chalice of Health for State Development. Powell is yet to land any real blows on him.

Fiona Simpson. Picture: Annette Dew

FIONA SIMPSON (C)

Employment and Small Business, Training and Skills Development

She excelled as Speaker and relished her role in Opposition looking after the local government sphere. However, she's struggling to gain traction in this portfolio and it will be no easy task for her to do so either, given any major scandals will be fodder for the Opposition leadership.

Ann Leahy Leahy is struggling to steal some of Frecklington’s limelight.

ANN LEAHY (C)

Local Government

This portfolio is dominating the news and legislative agenda so Ann Leahy's name should be well known in households across the state. But when you are in Opposition the leader takes the lead on the stories of the day and Leahy is struggling to steal some of that limelight.

Christian Rowan.

CHRISTIAN ROWAN (C-)

Communities, Disability Services and Seniors, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and the Arts

He has been scrapping with the Government over health issues of late while relieving colleague Ros Bates but he's yet to land any serious political blows on his regular ministerial opponents in Coralee O'Rourke, Jackie Trad and Leeanne Enoch.

Stephen Bennett.

STEPHEN BENNETT (C-)

Child Safety, Youth, the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and Veterans

Following in the footsteps of Ros Bates can't be easy. But the Child Safety portfolio has completely dropped under the radar as he struggles to gain anywhere near the same amount of traction.

Dale Last. Picture: Darren England

DALE LAST (D)

Natural Resources and Mines and Northern Queensland

He helped the LNP wage regional war against tree-clearing but has had little to no wins in his own portfolio. And there is headway to be made, especially where Adani is concerned.

Trevor Watts was a ‘D’ according to state affairs editor Sarah Vogler.

TREVOR WATTS (D)

Police and Counter Terrorism and Corrective Services

Law and order is a bread and butter policy area for the LNP. It dominated their agenda last term, but things have gone quiet since then.

Lachlan Miller. Picture: Marc Robertson

LACHLAN MILLER (D)

Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers

If having a "Minister for Fire Trucks" seems crazy, then you may need a Bex and a lie down because the Opposition has its own fire truck spokesman to hold that minister to account. Both he and his ministerial counterpart would benefit from a reshuffle.