Queensland MPs in open revolt on tax cuts

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has weighed in on the company tax issue. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has weighed in on the company tax issue. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

QUEENSLAND Liberal National MPs are publicly calling on their Government to drop plans for further company tax cuts, in a crushing development for the Coalition's signature tax policy.

In the wake of the devastating Longman by-election results, there is a growing chorus of voices to "drop it and move on" and criticising banks following the damning royal commission hearings.

Member for Capricornia and Nationals whip Michelle Landry said the public did not like the tax cuts and that the big banks "did not deserve it".

Member for Petrie Luke Howarth has called for the Government to try to push them through the Senate one more time, and then drop it as a policy.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott said there were "no votes in company tax".

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann insists the controversial policy will be taken to the next election, while One Nation has indicated it will not support the policy in the Senate.

It shows the pressure Government MPs in marginal seats are feeling in the wake of the Longman by-election, which saw a 9 per cent swing against the LNP's primary vote.

Member for Capricornia and Nationals Whip Michelle Landry

Ms Landry said it was time for the Government to consider not going through with the company tax cuts for businesses above the $50 million turnover.

"It's something the general public hasn't taken to well," she said.

"We need to go away and look at that."

Member for Petrie Luke Howarth

She said there also needed to be consideration given to banning third parties such as GetUp! and unions from polling booths due to aggressive behaviour.

Mr Howarth said company tax cuts passed so far had created job growth, but if the cuts for bigger business could pass the Senate, it would have already happened.

"If it's not going to be passed it's not going to be passed and the government should drop it and move on," he told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Labor national president Wayne Swan said between Longman and last year's state election, it was now "commonplace" for the LNP primary vote to be languishing in the 20s.

"When you combine the LNP's haemorrhaged primary vote with their formal One Nation alliance, it's clear the LNP have an existential crisis on their hands in Queensland," he said.

"There's no doubting Malcolm Turnbull and the LNP have a massive electoral problem in Queensland."