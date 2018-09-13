Plan to make Queensland an eco energy player

Advances in hydrogen technology means the renewable energy source is set to boom.

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has released a discussion paper on how the state can tap into the emerging hydrogen industry in a bid to make Queensland a major exporter of the energy source.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the paper as she delivered the annual CEDA State of the State address in Brisbane this afternoon.

Hydrogen is a non-polluting energy source that can be created through water or fossil fuels.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland must diversify its export industries to cope with a changing world. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"Hydrogen has long been seen as a potential energy source, but one that so far has proved difficult to produce and transport commercially," the Premier said.

"Now, concerted effort is underway to overcome these challenges.

"Japan, our second largest trading partners, is looking to Queensland for its future energy needs.

"Today I am releasing a hydrogen discussion paper to receive your input on how we can advance this new and emerging industry in Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk said it was part of her plan to cement Queensland as an "outward-facing, export-oriented state".

"With Brexit and the possibility of a US China trade war, we face an uncertain world.

"That's why we must continue to diversify the markets we sell to."

Ms Palaszczuk also announced a skills summit would be held in the state later this year which she said would include some of the biggest companies in Queensland's traditional and emerging industries.

"This is to ensure we are able to provide the necessary skills for the workforce of the future."