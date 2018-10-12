Our hospitals casualties of funding stoush

All public hospitals in the state will lose out but the worst-hit regional facilities include Cairns Base Hospital (down $21.2 million), Townsville Hospital ($9.9 million), Mackay Base Hospital ($7.5 million) and the Gold Coast University Hospital ($7.1 million).

The state claims it has been short-changed in federal funding over the past three years.

RBWH will lose the most at $35.9 million, making up the bulk of $46.7 million stripped from Metro North Hospital and Health Service, Queensland Health data shows.

Princess Alexandra will be hit by $19.3 million, with $23.8 million taken from Metro South.

The figures were compiled by Queensland Health as part of a dispute over federal funding for procedures under a new activity based funding system.

The federal government will pay an extra $307 million to states and territories after a ruling by the independent regulator for procedures from 2016, but Queensland argues its share does not cover costs.

Queensland and Victoria will join forces to try to force a change to the formula for funding at a meeting of federal and state ministers today.

Queensland Health Steven Miles said the decision amounted to a funding cut for procedures that have already been performed and would mean affected hospitals have to pare back future spending.

"This makes it very difficult for hospitals to plan their service delivery," Mr Miles said.

But federal Health Minister Greg Hunt accused the states of ignoring the funding decision made by an independent body that they previously backed.

"All parties agreed to follow the decision of the two independent umpires. Indeed Queensland actually demanded this process at the last COAG," Mr Hunt's spokeswoman said.

Mr Hunt argued federal funding increased 62 times faster than state funding and said Queensland was "embarrassed" by that.