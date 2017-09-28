31°
News

HEATWAVE: Qld towns will top 40°C as state swelters

by Madura McCormack

PARENTS are being warned to watch out for children as Queenslanders flock to pools in an effort to cool off during a potentially record-breaking heatwave.

Inland temperature records for September are poised to fall today with many western Queensland towns pushing 30C by 9.30am.

It was 32.2C in Mount Isa at 9.30am, 34.1C in Roma and 26.5C in Brisbane.

In a week of above average temperatures, a new all-time Queensland September record of 42.8C was set at Birdsville yesterday.

 

MAX TEMPS TODAY

Brisbane: 31

Caboolture: 37

Caloundra: 32

Coolangatta: 29

Dalby: 38

Emerald: 39

Gladstone: 29

Gympie: 36

Hervey Bay: 28

Ipswich: 39

Longreach: 41

Mackay: 29

Maroochydore: 34

Maryborough: 32

Moranbah: 37

Nambour: 36

Noosa: 34

Proserpine: 32

Redcliffe: 32

Rockhampton: 35

Roma: 40

St George: 36

Toowoomba: 34

Warwick: 36

 

Weather forecaster James Thompson said the trough that brought the heat to Birdsville is moving east and will keep the mercury in the high 30s across the state.

Queensland Ambulance clinical director Tony Hucker has implored parents to keep an eye on children.

"When it gets hot like this everyone's looking for the backyard pool and the local pool to have a swim but please make sure you keep your eyes on little kids," he said.

"It's so dangerous if you take your eyes off them. Just a couple of minutes underwater and they can drown, particularly in busy pools when you lose sight."

"Please keep your eye on the little ones while they're swimming."

Beaudesert, Nerang, Emerald and Chinchilla are all predicted to reach 39C, while Longreach is expected to be the hottest place in the state, topping out at 41C.

Brisbane is predicted to hit 35C, as is Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, and the Gold Coast will reach 30C at Surfers Paradise.

Topics:  editors picks heatwave temperature weather

News Corp Australia
WALKERS LAW: Harsher penalties needed for crash offenders

WALKERS LAW: Harsher penalties needed for crash offenders

A GRIEVING Bundaberg mother calling for harsher penalties for careless drivers now has the political backing of Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mums and dads now drinking more, doing more drugs than teens

It comes as teens are turning their backs on booze and drugs

Could the Buccaneers call Hervey Bay home in 2019?

The logo for Wide Bay Buccaneers, Football Queensland Wide Bay's proposed Queensland Premier League team.

The Buccaneers could play home games in Hervey Bay as early as 2019.

Roll on down to Bargara Sunday

SHOW AND SHINE: Taylor Dunn at last year's Automazing Car show at Jayteens Park in Bargara.

Bikes, cars and more on show

Local Partners