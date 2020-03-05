Queensland Health puts Wide Bay coronavirus rumours to rest

"THERE have been no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bundaberg or Hervey Bay".

That's the message from Queensland Health following rumours on social media.

A screenshot of a social media post had been circulating on Facebook, with a woman claiming she had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Bundaberg.

Another separate rumour had circulated that there were people in hospital in Hervey Bay with the illness.

Following the NewsMail's enquiries, it was confirmed this was not the case.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the community could feel safe.

"Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," she said.



"Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.



"While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe.



"This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to coordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.



"Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.



"This work is being done in conjunction with our state, interstate and Federal counterparts.



"Queenslanders can do their part by practicing good hygiene.



"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes.



"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.



"If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.



"Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival.



"Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH.



"It's wise to always have some extra food at home and other supplies like medications and baby needs or pet food, however there is no need to excessively stockpile anything.



"Queenslanders can prepare an emergency kit to last for 14 days that contains non-perishable food, medications and other supplies like baby needs or pet food.



"Emergency kits are good practice in preparation for any natural disaster or emergency situation."

Up-to-date and reliable information on COVID-19 can be found at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

