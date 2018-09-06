Queensland Government update on GKI's power and water study

FUTURE PLANNING: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and CQG Consulting's Andrew Brown at the demolition site of the Great Keppel Island Resort.

BUSY behind the scenes, the Queensland Government has given a new update on the progress towards providing power and water to Great Keppel Island.

Over the past year the government has engaged various technical experts to work with the GKI project team to develop feasibility designs, produce environmental and cultural heritage reports and formulate construction methodologies.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said they were continuing to work hard to develop the best possible solutions to connect power and water to Great Keppel Island.

"The $25 million that we committed is being put to good use with respect to building a business case for identifying the best way to deliver this infrastructure," Mrs Lauga said.

"There's been questions about whether renewables could provide an alternative source of energy for the island.

"The business case has been about looking at those options and identifying the most efficient and effective way of delivering power and water infrastructure to the island to attract investment into the future.

"The business case is in its final process and will be delivered to government to make a decision about the next steps."

Mrs Lauga said the government had made great headway over the last couple of months to understand the technical, environmental, social and economic considerations for a range of delivery options and should have a clear strategy in coming weeks.

"This process is about ensuring we have all the technical advice we need to make an informed decision about how to ensure the island reaches its potential as a tourism destination," she said.

"I would like to see the Federal Government chip in and match our funding to ensure that we can deliver high quality tourism infrastructure."

A government spokesman said the activities being undertaken in the scope of their works included a range of environmental reports, surveys and monitoring activities, electrical and hydraulic design work, detailed marine and environmental reports, design and construction methodology, and engaging with traditional owner groups to progress the production of cultural heritage management plans.