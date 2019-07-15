Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunday Mail
Sunday Mail
Weather

Queensland freezes as temps drop below zero

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Jul 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS in the state's southeast woke up to a freezing morning, with temperatures dropping below zero in some areas.

It was a chilly morning for those in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Dalby recorded a low temperature of -4.8C just before 6:30am, Oakey recorded lows of -2.3C and Applethorpe 0.6C.

Gympie recorded a low of -0.2C at 6am and Kingaroy was -3C.

 

 

Along the south east coast Brisbane Airport was a chilly 6.9C this morning at 5am, Sunshine Coast Airport was 2.6C and Coolangatta was 0.9C.

Amberley recorded a low temperature of -3C just after 6:30am, Beaudesert was also in the negative temperatures at -2.5C.

The Bureau of Meteorology have forecast a sunny day across the southeast with maximum temperatures expected in Brisbane being 20C.

More Stories

editors picks queensland temperature weather winter

Top Stories

    Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    premium_icon Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has told a retiree to not approach 14-year-old boys at skate parks and talk about homophobia or make any sexual remarks.

    How a Bundaberg soup kitchen serves up much more than meals

    premium_icon How a Bundaberg soup kitchen serves up much more than meals

    Community PHOTOS: Food and company for those in need

    Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    premium_icon Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    Crime Offenders in the community have their matters heard in Bundy court

    Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

    premium_icon Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

    News The skates were high at this year's event