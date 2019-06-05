Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sleet falling in Eukey in the early hours of June 4.
Sleet falling in Eukey in the early hours of June 4.
Weather

Qld freezes as mercury plummets below zero

by Jesse Kuch
5th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS have endured another extremely cold morning as the temperature dropped below OC in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and the Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba went as low as -0.9C at 4.43am this morning, while Applethorpe and Oakey were -0.3C and -0.4C respectively.

Roma also registered -0.2C and Dalby 0C.

 

Caitlin Lancaster plays in the snow at Eukey.
Caitlin Lancaster plays in the snow at Eukey.

Roma and Dalby are both due for sunny days with maximum temperatures of 18C.

Although not quite as cold, the southeast still had a chilly morning â€" dropping as low as 8C in parts of Brisbane, 10C on the Gold Coast and 8.8C on the Sunshine Coast early this morning.

The Gold Coast is due for a possible shower and a maximum temperature of 21C.

More Stories

editors picks queensland weather winter

Top Stories

    Plan could give you a huge tax cut just for being in Bundy

    premium_icon Plan could give you a huge tax cut just for being in Bundy

    Council News DO YOU want more money in your hip pocket just because you live in the Bundaberg region? Not really a tough question to answer is it?

    ORIGIN IN BUNDY: Pizzas, maroon burgers and water tasting

    premium_icon ORIGIN IN BUNDY: Pizzas, maroon burgers and water tasting

    Offbeat See what's happening in Bundy for State of Origin.

    Backpacker attacked in alleged road rage attack

    premium_icon Backpacker attacked in alleged road rage attack

    Crime Police investigating road rage incident.