Queensland first makeathon held here in Bundaberg

TOM Queensland: 72 Hours to make the difference will be held in Bundaberg in November. Rob Cook (second from left) has been announced as the first of three official judges for the event. Contributed

BUNDABERG will be centre stage in November as a Queensland first three-day makeathon takes place in the Rum City.

The international event, TOM Queensland: 72 Hours to make the difference, launched this month and willd see participants challenged to design and make a novel piece of equipment needed by someone with a disability.

It will be the second time the event has been held in Australia and makers will be working in a specialist dedicated Makerspace in Bundaberg, and will be supported by expert mentors from the field of disability needs, innovation and manufacturing.

Bucca cattle producer and quadriplegic Rob Cook is the first of three official judges for the event.

Mr Cook knows the importance of being able to used specifically designs equipment after he was involved in a horrific helicopter crash, in the Northern Territory, left him wheelchair-bound nine years ago.

Along with his wife Sarah, Mr Cook has adopted innovation and technology allowing him to maintain his physical role within the cattle business.

The global TOM movement was started in Israel with a vision of bringing people with disabilities together with designers, engineers and backyard tinkerers to solve a challenge.

TOM stands for Tikkun Olam Makers: Tikkun Olam is Hebrew for repairing the world.

Bundaberg's Community Lifestyle Support is developing the first Makerspace in Wide Bay which is targeted specifically at designing equipment with and for people with disabilities.

CLS is committed to design which is led by users of equipment, with specialist support provided by our engineering and clinical staff and TOM: Queensland is our initial event as we showcase this new way of working.

Community Lifestyle Support CEO Damien Tracey said he was excited to be part of the a Queensland first in Bundaberg.

"Makers at a TOM event get the chance to challenge themselves technically, to learn to work with people from different backgrounds, to explore the limits of what technology can achieve, and most importantly, to have fun whilst doing it,” he said.

The 72 hour event will take place at Community Lifestyle Support between November 23-26.