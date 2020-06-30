Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A financial planning company has lost its licence to operate following months of dealings with the industry watchdog.
A financial planning company has lost its licence to operate following months of dealings with the industry watchdog.
Business

Financial planning company shut down

30th Jun 2020 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND financial planning outfit has lost its licence to operate following suspension by the financial watchdog.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission this morning said it cancelled the Australian Financial Services licence of MyPlanner Professional Services Pty Ltd.

ASIC said it cancelled the licence because MyPlanner Professional was no longer operating a financial services business and was in liquidation. 

MyPlanner Professional had held its licence since 2012 and ASIC imposed additional conditions on MyPlanner Professional's licence in December 2017 because ASIC was concerned that MyPlanner Professional's representatives were providing poor financial advice and the licensee was not adequately monitoring and supervising its representatives.

Then in February, ASIC suspended MyPlanner Professional's licence for 10 weeks due to continued compliance concerns.

The cancellation of the licence took effect on June 23.

Originally published as Queensland financial planner shuts down

australian securities and investments commission myplanner professional

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL BUDGET: What it means for rates

        premium_icon COUNCIL BUDGET: What it means for rates

        News Bundaberg Regional Council outlines its financial plan for ‘difficult times’ in wake of pandemic.

        KNOW THIS PAINTING? Former resident to return piece

        premium_icon KNOW THIS PAINTING? Former resident to return piece

        Life Former Eidsvold local Robert Ansell is looking to sell an exclusive piece of North...

        A helping hamper for those who need a hand

        premium_icon A helping hamper for those who need a hand

        News Locals have said the hampers are a big help especially during Covid-19.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.