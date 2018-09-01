THE owners of these dogs had to give them up because of the drought. Now, if they don't find new homes by Monday, they're set to be euthanised.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Lucky Paws Dog Rescue is urgently trying to find people willing to take on a new addition or two.

"We have been contacted by a rural pound in desperate need of help, due to the drought, farmers and families have been unable to care for their animals so now the pounds are overflowing with dogs!," the Facebook post reads.

"The pound has no free space if anymore dogs come in so they will need to get rid of the dogs that have already done their impound or were surrendered by their families.

"All of these dogs are only a year old or younger, they have their whole lives ahead of them and we hope to save them but can't without carers.

"PLEASE if you have ever thought about fostering, now is the perfect time, we have 7 lives hanging in the balance."

Max is one of the dogs in desperate need of a new home. Picture: Supplied

THE DOGGIES ON DEATH ROW

MAX - Male Bull Arab cross Collie, aged five months

Adores people, shy at first but comes out of his shell quickly. Dog friendly. Cats and kids untested.

HONEY - Female Mastiff cross Labrador, aged five months

Came into the pound underweight. Sweet. Dog friendly. Cats and kids untested.

GIZMO - Male Kelpie-cross, aged nine months

Very friendly, loves people. Dog friendly. Cats and kids untested.

The drought dogs on death row. Picture: Supplied

SPARKEY - One-year-old male Staghound-cross

Very playful. Can be full on for small or old dogs - loves to wrestle. Dog Friendly. Won't be suitable for cats or young kids.

PIXIE - Female Kelpie-cross, aged five months

Very sweet and shy. Only approx 10kg. Dog friendly. Cats and kids untested.

JESSIE - One-year-old female stumpy cattle dog

Great nature, eager to please. Dog friendly. Cats and kids untested.

CLEO - One-year-old female Kelpie-cross Staffy

Excitable and loves to wrestle with other dogs. Would not be suitable for young kids or cats.