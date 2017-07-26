Queensland calls on Flight Centre to market state to the world

BUNDABERG'S tourism hotspots could soon be marketed to the world under to a new deal between the State Government and Flight Centre.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the $6 million deal would build on a previous agreement that delivered a 38% sales increase at travel expos in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"Flight Centre is an iconic Australian company with a global reach so the renewal of this highly successful agreement will ensure Queensland destinations remain top of mind for Australian and overseas visitors,” Ms Jones said.

"This new 2017-2020 partnership will focus on (Tourism and Event Queensland's) key target markets including New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada and will include a program of marketing campaigns, consumer promotions, travel agent education and training, product growth and event support, especially around the Commonwealth Games.

"Strategic partnerships with a brand and an icon as strong as Flight Centre are a valuable way of capturing consumer's attention around the unbeatable experiences on offer in Queensland.”

"We know this new partnership with Flight Centre will help us grow Queensland's $25 billion tourism industry.”

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director Graham Turner said the renewed partnership would pay-off for Queensland's tourism industry.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland," Mr Turner said.

"We believe that we are now in a golden era for travel, characterised by cheap airfares, better in-flight services and greater choice for travellers.

"This new agreement will ensure that the Flight Centre Travel Group and Tourism and Events Queensland continue to work together proactively to highlight the state's world class tourist attractions and to help grow visitor numbers as travellers from throughout the world capitalise on this golden era.”

Flight Centre is Australia's largest travel retailer with 4500 travel agents in more than 800 stores across Australia.

The company also has outlets in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the USA, Canada and South Africa.