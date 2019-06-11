Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.



Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to the area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $2.7b - heading towards the health services covering Bundaberg, Kingaroy and the Fraser Coast.



The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across the Wide Bay.



While health funding is quite large for the Wide Bay it does not include a new hospital for Bundaberg and there is no allocation of money for the city's Quay Street development.

Photos View Photo Gallery





Bundaberg commitments do include the following:



• $7.5m for the Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Conservation park's visitor centre redevelopment;

• $3m for the Bundaberg Hospital pathology department refurbishment;

• $7.7m for the Bundaberg State High School building upgrades;

• And $1.4m for the Branyan Road State School works; and

• $518,00 for the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.



Other major works include $7.8m for the Paradise Dam improvement project and $6m for the Gin Gin substation rebuild.

- NewsRegional