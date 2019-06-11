Menu
What's in the budget for Bundaberg?
Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

Sherele Moody
11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion  to the area on Tuesday, with most of the cash -  $2.7b - heading towards the health services covering Bundaberg, Kingaroy and the Fraser Coast.

The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across the Wide Bay.

While health funding is quite large for the Wide Bay it does not include a new hospital for Bundaberg and there is no allocation of money for the city's Quay Street development.

Bundaberg commitments do include the following:

• $7.5m for the Mon  Repos Turtle Centre and Conservation park's visitor centre redevelopment;
• $3m for the Bundaberg Hospital pathology department refurbishment;
• $7.7m for the Bundaberg State High School building upgrades;
• And $1.4m for the Branyan Road State School works; and
• $518,00 for the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.

Other major works include $7.8m for the Paradise Dam improvement project and $6m for the Gin Gin substation rebuild.
