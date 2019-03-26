Boy crushed as tree fallen rises

Connor was almost crushed by the tree. Picture: LifeFlight

A QUEENSLAND boy is on the mend, five months after a fallen tree sprang back into place, crushing him with its heavy roots.

Connor Creagh, 12, was playing at his grandmother's property in Coolabunia in October last year after storms devastated the Sunshine Coast region.

The kids were playing underneath the root ball of a mammoth tree that had been dragged out of the ground by the storms.

Connor's mum Danielle Miles wasn't far from her son when she heard him let out a terrifying scream.

"It was a bloodcurdling scream, a scream that we'll never forget, and of course we just started running as fast as we could," Ms Miles told the ABC.

The Queensland mum searched for Connor, finding him a short time later crushed underneath the trees roots.

The family quickly attached chains to trucks and 4WDs sitting nearby to try and drag the roots off an unconscious Connor.

"The tree was standing back up and Connor was trapped from the chest down," Ms Miles recounted to the ABC.

"There's no words to describe what it's like to see your child like that. It was the worst feeling I think I've ever had in my life."

Connor was freed in minutes and flown to Queensland Children's Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

In October, immediately after the accident, Queensland Ambulance supervisor Stephen Johns said the family's quick thinking had saved Connor.

"It's an absolute tragedy ... (They) have done a tremendous job under the circumstances to ensure the tree was removed from the patient to protect him from any further injury."

Connor was taken to hospital in a critical condition with a broken femur, eight broken ribs, two collapsed lungs and a squashed heart.

He also had to have a full airway reconstruction and still has a rod in his leg to mend the broken bone.

Connor was recently able to thank the LifeFlight team that rushed him to hospital and saved his life.

"It was so special, words can't thank them enough to be honest," Connor said.

And even after five months, Ms Miles said she was stunned her son had almost made a full recovery.

"Every day goes by and we still can't believe he's here," she said.