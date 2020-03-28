Queensland beaches remove flags

LIFEGUARDS will remove their red and yellow flags from beaches around the state.

Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) has implemented the changes to come into effect as of today.

In light of the coronavirus, the organisation aims to prevent people from congregating within close proximities.

SLSQ general manager of lifesaving Kaitlyn Akers said while there will not be flagged designated swimming areas until further notice, lifeguards will still remain at beach sites, where they will conduct surveillance patrols.

Ms Akers encouraged the public to follow direction of the Federal Government and continue practising social distancing by remaining at home.

“Surf lifesavers and lifeguards will continue to be actively advising beachgoers of warnings and performing preventive actions, to ensure beachgoers safety,” Ms Akers said.

“We ask members of the public reconsider their need to visit our beaches and avoid swimming for their own safety.”

Rescue equipment will remain onsite and emergency responders will be on standby, should an incident occur.