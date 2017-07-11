Queensland Ballet hits Kalkie school

EN POINTE: Queensland Ballet dancers will be at Kalkie State School today.

KALKIE State School students will host the Queensland Ballet Regional Tour Workshop at the school today.

Members of Queensland's state ballet company will share their passion with students through ballet workshops.

The free workshops, thanks to the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, will see Kalkie students from Prep-Year 3 explore the story of Little Red Riding Hood.

Students from Years 4-6 will learn how to use expressive skills from Ben Stevenson's Cinderella.

School captain and TNT Dance Studio dancer Tara Keightley said it was exciting to have the Ballet at the school.

"We have lots of students at Kalkie who love to dance on school parade and at lunchtime,” she said.

Queensland Ballet's Felicity Mandile said the workshops would be delivered by highly trained dance professionals of an exceptional standard.

Many have come through QB's training program.