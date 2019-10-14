Queen's speech to outline Brexit plan

A speech by Queen Elizabeth is expected to set out the UK's post-Brexit plans.

QUEEN Elizabeth will announce several new pieces of legislation to reform Britain's justice system in a ceremonial speech setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit plans.

Monday's so-called Queen's Speech is the highlight of a day of elaborate pageantry in Westminster and is used to detail the bills the government wants to enact in the coming year.

It is written for the 93-year old monarch by the government.

But with Brexit unresolved and any plans beyond even the next seven days likely subject to an unpredictable election, rival parties say Johnson is misusing the politically-neutral Queen for political gain.

The speech will lay out 22 new bills including several covering tougher treatment for foreign criminals and sex offenders, and new protection for victims of domestic abuse.

"Keeping people safe is the most important role of any government and as the party of law and order it is the Conservatives who are cracking down on crime and better protecting society," a statement from Johnson's office said.

The speech will almost certainly include a section on a law to enact a Brexit deal but with any deal is still in the balance new details are unlikely.

The speech will also touch on election campaign issues like health and living standards.

"Having the Queen's Speech and the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow is ludicrous, utterly ludicrous," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Sky News on Sunday.

"What we've got in effect is a party political broadcast from the steps of the throne."

The Queen delivers the speech from a throne in parliament's gilded House of Lords debating chamber.

It is subject to several days of debate and conclude with votes to approve it which, although not an official measure of confidence, could be used to further destabilise Johnson's minority government.

In September, Johnson tried to suspend parliament for about five weeks before the speech, only to be told by the Supreme Court the move was unlawful after opponents said he was trying to shut down debate on Brexit.