Queen's Baton passed to Bundy

BUNDABERG, on your marks, set...go.

With the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games just around the bend, Bundaberg has been chosen to be a length of the Queen's Baton Relay route, giving locals the opportunity to a part of sporting history.

"The Bundaberg Region's involvement in the relay route is a fitting recognition of our rich sporting history and our international appeal as a tourist destination,” Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"Hosting the relay presents our region with a unique opportunity to highlight the people and places that make our community special.

"The Bundaberg region is the birthplace of many successful international athletes which is why it is so pleasing to be included as part of the largest multi-sport event to be staged in Australia in a decade.”

Teacher at Norville State School and Australian Olympian Michelle Pearson, attended the announcement yesterday with her torch from the Sydney Olympics.

"When I got the baton and I saw the flame in my hands, it was a fantastic feeling,” the bronze medallist said.

"Nominate anyone, if you can't get to the games, this is the closest thing so go for it.”

Cr Dempsey said the eyes of the nation will be on Bundaberg on March 24, 2018 as the Baton edges towards the finish line.

"It is now up to our community to identify those residents deserving of being a baton-bearer, from inspirational community leaders to high achievers in fields including sport, education, arts, culture or charity,” Cr Dempsy said.

Nominate a baton-bearer before May 15, 2017 at gc2018.com/qbr