Queen set to take flight in Golden Eagle

Arcadia Queen is no certainty to run in the Golden Eagle. Picture: AAP

BOOM mare Arcadia Queen is set to race on to the $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill Gardens, according to her trainer Chris Waller.

The former Western Australia-based mare ran 11th in last weekend's $14 million The Everest (1200m) and it was always the plan to take her to the Golden Eagle third-up.

In the days after the disappointing Everest result it was suspected the connections would give her a break but she's impressed them with her recovery.

"It is our intention to press forward until we find a reason why not to," Waller said.

"We will be guarded. We want to see her work well and show she has come through (The Everest) without any problems, however long it takes. We will creep forward."

The four-year-old, to the surprise of many, kept up with the leaders in the opening stages of the hot sprint last weekend, which was won in track record by stablemate Yes Yes Yes.

The good barrier draw helped her settle in fourth place but it may have been her undoing.

"I think we might have just had her out of her comfort zone a little bit as we had to from the good draw," Waller said.

"In hindsight, it might we might have been better off drawing out a bit and being back where the first three came from, but she wasn't beaten far.

Arcadia Queen beat only one runner in The Everest. Picture: AAP

"I think five lengths covered the field and she copped a bump that didn't help."

Meanwhile, Waller is tempted to keep Nature Strip in Sydney for the Redzel Stakes (1300m) after he ran the race of his life when a close fourth in The Everest.

Under the conditions of the Redzel Stakes, if Nature Strip wins he will win a bonus $750,000 and $1.33 million because he was an Everest runner.

"I have had a brief talk with the owners and said that the Redzel is worth a lot of money to us if he was to win it," Waller said.

"It is 1300m, which I am not concerned about. We have got a slight leaning of going down the straight (Flemington) but we are talking about the other race.

Chris Waller has plenty of spring options with his top sprinters. Picture: AAP

"I think they are dead keen to look after him and head towards Ascot next year."

Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is even a hope to run in the Redzel Stakes where he'd be eligible to win $1.58 million. The Coolmore Stud Stakes and VRC Sprint are his other options.

"It is a big deal," he said. "We have got to consider all the things plus respect that he went to an almighty high last start.

"The good form judges will say just be a bit wary at their next run. He has run out of his skin and gone to a whole new level, which it's now my job to maintain."

RYAN CAN'T SPLIT BONDI PAIR

Trainer Gerald Ryan maintains there is little between his promising three-year-olds Colada and Bottega going into their return clash in the $1 million Bondi Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Colada drew first blood when he won the Stan Fox Stakes over 1500m, leading throughout to win by two lengths as his stablemate, race favourite Bottega, ran on late for third.

Ryan (pictured) said Colada was as well as he would ever be to run a strong 1600m in the Bondi Stakes, while he confirmed Bottega would race in blinkers for the first time.

"There is a little doubt about Colada at 1600m but if you are going to have another crack at the distance, why not do it in a $1 million race?'' Ryan said.

"Bottega has worked in blinkers for a long time, he's a lot sharper in them, so we will put them on for Saturday.''

Colada is set for a rematch with stablemate Bottega in the Bondi Stakjes. Picture: Getty Images

Colada was a $20 chance when he won the Stan Fox, while the previously unbeaten Bottega started $2.20 favourite when he lost for the first time in his three-start career.

Ryan said Colada's form warranted more respect going into the Stan Fox Stakes and it did not surprise the stable the gelding produced such an impressive frontrunning effort.

"The form around Colada has been very good all spring,'' Ryan said.

"Colada ran third to Yao Dash and that horse then won at Randwick and ran fourth in the Golden Rose.

"We rode him back in the race Petronius won and that is when we decided to ride him ­differently.

"He then led and beat Lewis at Canterbury and that horse won his next start in the city.

"Colada then went to Newcastle against the older horses and gave the winner 6kg, so going into the Stan Fox we knew the horse was in very good shape.''

Bottega won his first two starts impressively but got a long way out of his ground before running on for his Stan Fox minor placing.

Ryan hopes the addition of blinkers may enable Bottega to settle a little closer early in the Bondi Stakes.

The champion trainer also said Standout, winner of the Heritage Stakes and runner-up in the Roman Consul Stakes, and speedy filly Time Is Precious, winner of the Victory Vein Plate on debut, would not race again this spring.