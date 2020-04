Impressions of what the development on Quay St will look like upon completion.

AFTER recently approving the development application, Bundaberg Regional Council has confirmed construction of a nine-storey building will commence at 30 Quay St.

The top eight storeys of the building will include residential units, as well as an additional ground floor level, for office and retail spaces.

Retirezy Pty Ltd submitted the application for Quay Residences and upon completion, will suit long-term residents.