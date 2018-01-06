Menu
Quakes will eventually cause death in region: Researcher

Workers wait outside Auswide Bank after it was evacuated following an earthquake. Photo Leah Kidd / NewsMail
Workers wait outside Auswide Bank after it was evacuated following an earthquake. Photo Leah Kidd / NewsMail Leah Kidd
Crystal Jones
by

WITH five quakes in 1918, 1935, 2015 and 2016, researcher Mike Turnbull wants people to be aware of what nature is capable of.

In 2015, a quake off the coast of Bundaberg caused rumbles so strong that the Auswide building in the CBD had to be evacuated.

What many people may not realise is that aftershocks from recent quakes are still happening in the region.

Many are just too small to be felt.

"The earthquake sequences in South East Queensland are unusual in that they continue so long after the main event,” Mr Turnbull said.

The 2015 and 16 quakes happened off the coast of the Bundaberg, but Mr Turnbull says if a major earthquake happened within 30km of Bundaberg, the city would be in big trouble.

"Almost 100 years after the 1918 earthquake we had these five major earthquakes,” he said.

"What this is demonstrating is the central Queensland area from Bundaberg to Bowen is capable of generally very large earthquakes.”

Mr Turnbull said it was expected that every 120 years a magnitude 6 quake, similar to the 1918 event, would happen in the region.

"It demonstrates we need to be aware that those kinds of earthquakes can happen in this area,” he said.

"There are no deaths recorded from an earthquake in Queensland but if we wait, it's going to happen.”

