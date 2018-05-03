Quad bike rider flown to hospital

The man, in his 40s, was hurt in a crash north of Monto.

A MAN was airlifted from his property after being injured in a quad bike crash yesterday.

An aeromedical crew on board the Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter responded to the call for help north of Monto about 11.30am.

The crew worked to stabilise the man, in his 40s, before he was flown to the Bundaberg Hospital where he was in a stable condition.

Last year 10 people died in quad bike crashes across the country.

Four of the deaths were in non-work-related incidents and two were in Queensland.

It was one more fatality than the previous year, when nine were recorded.

So far this year there has been one death, a 44-year-old man from New South Wales who died in a non-work-related incident.