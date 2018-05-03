Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, in his 40s, was hurt in a crash north of Monto.
The man, in his 40s, was hurt in a crash north of Monto. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Quad bike rider flown to hospital

3rd May 2018 8:16 AM

A MAN was airlifted from his property after being injured in a quad bike crash yesterday.

An aeromedical crew on board the Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter responded to the call for help north of Monto about 11.30am.

The crew worked to stabilise the man, in his 40s, before he was flown to the Bundaberg Hospital where he was in a stable condition.

Last year 10 people died in quad bike crashes across the country.

Four of the deaths were in non-work-related incidents and two were in Queensland.

It was one more fatality than the previous year, when nine were recorded.

So far this year there has been one death, a 44-year-old man from New South Wales who died in a non-work-related incident.

crash hospital lifeflight
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Little bro talks big brother into Bundy servo armed robbery

    premium_icon Little bro talks big brother into Bundy servo armed robbery

    Crime BROTHERS who robbed a Bundaberg servo together, sharing in just $400, have now been jailed together.

    • 3rd May 2018 10:40 AM
    BUNDY BOY: From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    premium_icon BUNDY BOY: From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    Business From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

    This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

    News Visitors have been urged to plan their trips properly

    Local Partners