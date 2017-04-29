QR closes crossings for upgrades from today

WALKING ON: The Queensland Railway crossing bridge will be closed for maintenance this weekend.

MOTORISTS are being advised of a number of roads closed around the region today and tomorrow.

The closures are part of Queensland Rail upgrades and should return to normal by Monday.

The crossing on Main St, Yandaran, and the crossing at Oakwood School will be closed to through traffic for reconditioning works from 7am today to 5pm tomorrow.

The footbridge over the Bundaberg Railway Yard will also be closed to the general public for maintenance works from 7am-4pm today and tomorrow.

Motorists are advised to follow any road signage in place, and directions from traffic control personnel on site.

Queensland Rail Limited apologises for any inconvenience to motorists.