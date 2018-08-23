Magistrate threatens QPS officers with charges

Mr Morrow ordered an affidavit be filed with the court by 5pm today in relation to the eight cases, or if they were not provided the investigating officer would be summoned to appear in court on Friday morning to answer questions about why they needed more time. If they don't comply, Mr Morrow has threatened to charge them with contempt of court.

Mr Morrow ordered an affidavit be filed with the court by 5pm today in relation to the eight cases, or if they were not provided the investigating officer would be summoned to appear in court on Friday morning to answer questions about why they needed more time. If they don't comply, Mr Morrow has threatened to charge them with contempt of court.

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate has put the Queensland Police Service on notice, threatening to charge up to eight officers with contempt of court due to delays in cases.

"I don't know what is going on over there at that police station," Magistrate Mark Morrow said yesterday.

"I'd hate to see situations like the recent one of Donovan."

Mr Morrow was referring to Western Australian man Troy Allan Donovan, who was held on remand in Queensland prisons for two years more than required after a manslaughter charge in relation to his defacto's death was dropped two years after his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in Rockhampton Supreme Court on July 30 in front of Chief Justice Catherine Holmes.

The cases in front of Mr Morrow varied in nature, but the similar themes were old and insufficient prosecution advice on police files.

One file was in relation to a murder case from Blackwater where Gwenda Lee Brown is accused of fatally stabbing her 43-year-old partner on March 16.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said she had received a partial brief but DNA and blood analysis was still outstanding.

Meanwhile, Grant Allen Smith, who is facing two assault occasioning bodily harm charges, one of stealing and one of enter dwelling with intent, has "received the full brief" which was ready in July.

However, an affidavit submitted by police prosecution said officers were sending DNA to Brisbane for analysis today after yesterday's court mention.

"It is misleading the court when saying a full brief is ready when the DNA analysis isn't," Mr Morrow said.

"And it's totally inappropriate."

Mr Morrow set the matter down for trial on October 3.

Another of Ms Craven's clients is facing 13 charges, but she only has the full brief of evidence for 11charges.

Solicitor Pierre Lammersdorf had not received a brief for his client Ashley Grant Ball, with Mr Morrow reading from the affidavit provided: "Apparently the officer has prepared a brief that has deficiencies in it."

In another of Mr Lammersdorf's cases, he said he had received a partial response from police about a matter on August 8 but had received nothing further.

Another file's latest advice included the investigating officer contacting a telecommunications company on July 22 for evidence but required a further two-week adjournment.

