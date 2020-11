Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

Montrachet and Bridgewater claim top honours at Restaurant and Catering Australia awards

Two of the state's most popular restaurants have taken out top honours in the annual Hostplus Restaurant & Catering Queensland and Northern Territory awards on Monday night.

Brisbane fine diner Montrachet in Bowen Hills won Restaurant of the Year in southeast Queensland, while Townsville's Bridgewater Q scored the title for North Queensland.

Chef of the Year Tom Manvell with owner of southeast Queensland’s restaurant of the year Montrachet, Shannon Kellam. Picture: Josh Woning

"We are tremendously lucky to have so many absolute gems in the hospitality sector

spanning the width and breadth of the Sunshine State," said R&CA boss Wes Lambert.

In what was a year like no other for the hospitality industry thanks to COVID, the awards proved an opportunity to recognise those who had made it through and the hard work it took to ensure they did.

Chef of the Year went to Montrachet's Tom Manvell; while the Casual Dining of the Year award was claimed by Little Glass Room Espresso Bar in Brisbane's Mount Gravatt, which also took out best cafe.

The Gambaro family brought home two gongs for best formal seafood restaurant for Gambaro Seafood in Petrie Terrace and best Formal Italian for Persone in Brisbane's CBD; while Spicers Retreats also performed a double act, winning best Asian restaurant with The Balfour Kitchen in New Farm, and best fine dining for Homage in Granchester.

Homage in Grandchester, which took out best fine dining restaurant.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

ASIAN RESTAURANT

The Balfour Kitchen - Spicers Balfour Hotel, New Farm

BREAKFAST RESTAURANT

PawPaw Café, East Brisbane

CAFÉ DINING

Little Glass Room Espresso Bar, Mount Gravatt

COFFEE SHOP

Room with Roses, Brisbane CBD

CONTEMPORARY AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANT - FORMAL

Bridgewater Q, South Townsville

CONTEMPORARY AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANT - INFORMAL - NORTH QUEENSLAND

Zinc, Port Douglas

CONTEMPORARY AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANT - INFORMAL - SEQ

Carmody's Restaurant - Southport Sharks, Southport

Nicholas Stevenson, owner and manager Bakehouse, which won Best Steak Restaurant - Informal. Picture: Cordell Richardson

EUROPEAN RESTAURANT

Montrachet, Bowen Hills

FINE DINING RESTAURANT

Homage Restaurant - Spicers Hiddenvale, Grandchester

INDIAN/SUB-CONTINENT RESTAURANT

Indian Empire on Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay

ITALIAN RESTAURANT - FORMAL

Persone Italian Restaurant, Brisbane CBD

ITALIAN RESTAURANT - INFORMAL

Massimo Restaurant & Bar, Brisbane CBD

JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Kiyomi - The Star Gold Coast, Broadbeach

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Hot Tamale, Darwin

MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

Taboon, Robina

Tim Johnson from Corbett & Claude which won Best Pizza Restaurant.

PIZZA RESTAURANT

Corbett & Claude, Brisbane CBD

RESTAURANT IN A CLUB/HOTEL/CASINO

Tamarind Restaurant - Pullman Reef Hotel, Cairns

RESTAURANT IN A WINERY

Oceanview Estate Winery and Restaurant, Oceanview

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT - FORMAL

Gambaro Seafood Restaurant, Petrie Terrace

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT - INFORMAL

Boardwalk Bistro on Hastings, Noosa Heads

SPECIALTY RESTAURANT

The Polish Place, North Tamborine Mountain

STEAK RESTAURANT - FORMAL

Moo Moo The Wine Bar & Grill, Broadbeach

STEAK RESTAURANT - INFORMAL

Bakehouse Steakhouse, Ipswich

THAI RESTAURANT

Jumbo Thai Restaurant & Bar, BRISBANE BDD

TOURISM RESTAURANT

The Waterline Restaurant at Keppel Bay Marina, Rosslyn Bay

WINE BAR/BREWERY & BOUTIQUE SPIRITS

Snapper Rocks Bar & Kitchen, Darwin

WEDDING CATERER

Blackbird Private Dining & Events, Brisbane CBD

HEALTHY KIDS MENU AWARD

The Waterline Restaurant at Keppel Bay Marina, Rosslyn Bay

APPRENTICE CHEF OF THE YEAR

Ryan Phipps - Mr Soy Boy, Cairns

CHEF OF THE YEAR

Tom Manvell - Montrachet

PRODUCT SUPPLIER

FoundU, MILTON

Project Tokyo won the Consumer Vote

CONSUMER VOTE

Project Tokyo, Mermaid Waters

HOSPO HEROES AWARDS

FRIGG Café & Catering, Labrador

PIVOT & INNOVATION AWARD

Comuna Cantina, Everton Park

The American Bourbon Bar & Grill, Springwood

Wine & Dine'm Catering, Woolloongabba

LIFETIME ACHIEVER

Jimmy Shu

CASUAL DINING OF THE YEAR

Little Glass Room Espresso Bar, Mount Gravatt

CATERER OF THE YEAR

Customs House, Brisbane CBD

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

SEQ WINNER - Montrachet, Bowen Hills

NQ WINNER - Bridgewater Q, South Townsville

Originally published as Qld's best restaurants revealed - the full list