Parenting

Qld’s best playspace revealed

by Nick Crockford
4th Jul 2019 2:15 PM
Subscriber only

A NEW park north of Brisbane has been crowned Queensland's best playspace.

Bunya Adventure Playground, in the Riverparks Estate, Pauls Rd, Upper Caboolture, took the title for the way it had been designed around the natural setting.

"The design direction for the playground was to create a play space that had the feeling of immersion in nature," Fortress Group Sales Manager Garett Kleinschmidt said.

Bunya Adventure Playground, Upper Caboolture
"This was seen as a challenging and unique opportunity to create a playground that embraced the fun of sliding and climbing."

Children can slide down 6.5-metre slides, use swings and race down the embankment with a custom rope connector. There's also a 10.5-metre golden Mobius Climber - an Australian first.

Bunya Adventure Playground is the centrepiece of 10.6 hectares of parkland and green spaces for residents.

child safety editors picks playground playspace

