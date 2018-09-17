Qld's best in double racing success

GOING STRONG: Jockey Jeff Lloyd may have to delay his retirement plans after another Ipswich win on Tang Dynasty before being awarded the state's top riding honour.

AS race caller Paul Dolan had his final day at Bundamba, riding marvel Jeff Lloyd scored another winning double at Ipswich last Friday to move to 10 after six race meetings of the new season.

Lloyd saluted on the first favourite of the day, Tang Dynasty for trainer David Joice, prior to wrapping up the double aboard another favourite in Starkers, for trainer Chris Munce.

At his current rate of success, Lloyd will have 20 winners by his proposed retirement in a couple of months.

However, many are asking if that date is still firm given the stellar form of the former globetrotting hoop who now calls the Gold Coast home.

The winning double was perfect timing for Lloyd as on Sunday night at the Racing Queensland Awards evening he was again crowned Queensland's champion jockey.

In a sign of the dedication of Lloyd to his profession, he was unable to accept awards as he was in Melbourne preparing to ride at a set of trials yesterday.

Ipswich links at Racing Qld awards

THERE were a few links to Ipswich at the Racing Queensland Awards, including the Queensland Horse of the year Crack Me Up.

In May, trainer Liam Birchley chose Ipswich for a hit-out for Crack me Up in preparation for a shot at Queensland's biggest race, the Stradbroke Handicap.

Crack Me Up didn't win the big race. However he was the first Queenslander across the line in fourth spot.

As well as Lloyd receiving the Champion jockey award, Tony Gollan collected the Champion Queensland Trainer award on Sunday night.

Gollan has won four consecutive Ipswich training premierships and on Friday he also collected a winning double in the first two legs of the quadrella. These were with favourite Galteron, which was ridden by Brad Stewart, and The Danger - ridden by Alannah Fancourt at $7 in the betting.

It was downhill after that for favourite backers as Dansu ($7.80) and Mysterium ($17.60) saluted to give a quadrella payout in excess of $15,000.

Tansey Group 3 success

AS we move into the thick of the Spring Group Racing, it was terrific to see Liam Tansey collect a Group 3 title as a racehorse owner last Friday at Newcastle.

The horse was New Tipperary and the race was the Cameron Handicap. It was the galloper's first win since the Spring of 2016 and the win was a boost for the ITC treasurer who watched the race from a hospital bed following a recent operation.

After 18 years in the treasurer's position, Liam is standing aside at next week's AGM, under the club rules.

Winx rolls on

WINX was at it again on Saturday winning the George Main at Randwick despite seemingly taking a little while to pick up halfway down the straight. The champion mare however showed her ability to run at a high speed for longer than others as she defeated quality galloper Le Romain by four lengths.

The Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington was taken out by Grunt for his second Group 1 scalp after winning the Australian Guineas in the Autumn.

Kings Will Dream again put in an eyecatcher under the weight for age scale and remains favourite for the Caulfield Cup in which he has been weighted with 53 kilograms.

This week's Group 1 racing is the Golden Rose Stakes in Sydney and the Rupert Clarke Stakes in Melbourne prior to three days of Group 1 racing on the footy grand finals weekend.

Next meetings

Ipswich racing continues on Friday before the AGM race day next Wednesday completes the September program at Bundamba.