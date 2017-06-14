Qld won't be fooled by Labor Budget says MP

ONE Nation's state leader Steve Dickson says regional Queenslanders will not be fooled by the Labor Government's pre-election spending spree in yesterday's State Budget.

"Labor and the LNP have both stopped listening to voters and follow 'old style' politics where they pretend they are listening, then try to buy votes when an election is near”, the Buderim MP said.

"That is exactly what is happening under the Premier and Treasurer Curtis Pitt's promise to target regional Queensland.

"Only once in the election cycle does Labor talk about funding projects outside Brisbane?”

Mr Dickson said his party was different.

"One Nation does listen and is about putting people before politics”, he said.

"The government knows it is unpopular.

"Pushing dollars at people now, only months before an election is a cynical game.

"One reason the government is out of favour regionally is because much of Queensland has been in drought for as long as the ALP has been in power, yet in that time they have done little or nothing to try to drought proof the inland.

"I can see no mention of new funding for dam construction anywhere in the budget.

"Water security is one of the platforms on which One Nation stands.

"We are committed to revisit previously proposed water security schemes, including new dam infrastructure and enabling landowners to secure their own future through on farm storage or by better use of surface and ground water resources.

"I heard the Deputy Prime Minister in question time responding to the Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter where he said, 'but of course what we want to do is pursue, in fact, Member for Kennedy, you would be interested to know that this year we have been accepting applications from state governments for further construction funding. How many dam projects has the Queensland Labor government come through with? None. Zero. Not one!'.

"This Labor State Government is not genuine when they talk about constructing new water infrastructure.

"There is federal money on the table and they can't even be bothered applying for some of it.”