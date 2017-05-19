QLD WEATHER LIVE: Record deluges as rain heads south

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.
HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.
MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough
Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...
Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...
Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...
Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...
Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...
Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...
Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...
Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...
Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...
Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...