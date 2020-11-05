Qld Top 50 Homes entrant sells for $4.65m

A local Brisbane family has secured Cubberla Homestead, No. 46 on The-Courier Mail's list of Top 50 Homes in Queensland, for $4.65 million.

Hail stones and torrential rain poured down on the property about half an hour before it went

to auction on Saturday, but the sun shone through just as Jason Adcock of Adcock Prestige got proceedings under way.

There were two registered bidders on the day and despite the buyers being in attendance, they didn't place a bid, and the house passed in.

The deal on the property was sealed less than 48 hours later, and is the latest in a string of high-end sales in the city over the past quarter.

The five-bedroom luxury homestead was built in 1958 by the architects Cook & Kerrison and

It has a modern designer kitchen.

it was only the third time the house had been offered for sale.

Built is an unusual X-shaped layout, the house is made up of four separate wings spread over 1100 sqm on a single level.

A recent renovation has put its interiors on par with the most chic of inner-city houses and includes a designer kitchen with a calacatta marble waterfall island bench.

The calacutta islands bench.

It has multiple living areas, including a self-contained corner that can be converted into a granny flat for older children, grandparents or guests.

Yet the draw, no doubt, was the property's outdoor offerings, which the property listing stated

as being "are unsurpassable with a range of leisure activities to enjoy".

The property comes with a 10m pool, floodlit tennis court, herb and vegetable garden and nature walks and is also set up for horses, with two stables, day yards, a wash bay, tack room and a feed/float shed.

The house has an unusual cross-shaped floorplan and is made up of four wings.

Away from the house is a separate cottage overlooking the paddocks, with a kitchenette, bathroom and storage.

Mr Adcock, who has sold more than $25 million worth of property in the past 30 days, said the prestige property market in Brisbane was on fire.

