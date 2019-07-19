Qld to name, shame private aged-care homes

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a reform following the dramatic evacuation of a Gold Coast aged care facility on the Gold Coast.

The Queensland government will set minimum staffing standards at state-owned nursing homes but admits it can't force private facilities to do the same.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the reform on Friday, a week after the dramatic evacuation of 70 high-care residents from a private nursing home on the Gold Coast.

New laws will force Queensland's 16 state-owned facilities to provide a minimum of 3.65 nursing hours per patient, per day and to publicly report staff ratios.

But while the state government can't force private facilities to publish staffing ratios, it can name and shame those that don't.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the identity of those "unwilling to do the right thing" will be revealed.

"We want private aged-care facilities to share their staffing levels for the sake of transparency," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"If they choose not to, we won't be afraid to reveal the identity of those unwilling to do the right thing by elderly Queenslanders."

The announcement comes as officials from the federal health department prepare to provide an update for displaced residents, their families and staff from Earle Haven.

A dispute between that facility's owner and a contractor trusted to operate the site's high-care wing saw residents effectively abandoned a week ago, without enough staff to properly care for them.

The Queensland Nurses Union has claimed that only one registered nurse was on duty on the day that facility abruptly shut down.

Earle Haven's evacuated residents are in limbo in the care of other homes across the Gold Coast.