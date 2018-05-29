Bundy in top 10 for highest online shopping in Australia

BUNDABERG residents are the third biggest online shoppers in Queensland, new data has found.

The rum city rounds out the top 10 online shopper locations in Australia, with purchases rising by 22.5 per cent since 2016.

Australia Post general manager of parcel and express services Ben Franzi said locals were mostly big fashion buyers, with purchases rising 31.3 per cent compared to 2016.

"Women's fashion and footwear are particularly popular," he said.

Mr Franzi said the main reasons people shopped online were for price, range and convenience.

"Online shopping gives people access to retailers all over Australia and beyond and the choice to shop at a time that suits their needs," he said.

Online book purchases were up 11 per cent from 2016.

Even higher were online purchases from variety stores, which saw an increase of 37 per cent.

"Bundaberg residents also enjoy shopping from online variety stores such as Kogan, Catch and Target, with purchases rising 37 per cent," Mr Franzi said.

According to Australia Post, sub-category items such as footwear and games and toys were highly popular last year too.

Carlyle Gardens Chemist yesterday said they were a parcel pickup and dropoff point for Bargara residents.

Pharmacy assistant Lisa Whitworth said Fastway Couriers approached the business in the hopes of establishing a central and convenient location for community members to collect their packages if they were not at home for them at the time of delivery.

Queensland leads the nation's online shopping growth.

Last year, Queensland had an online purchase growth of 21.8 per cent - the highest in Australia and 2.6 percentage points above the national average.

Toowoomba was the second highest online shopping location.