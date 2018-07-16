Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The two missing girls police are looking for. Picture: QLD Police
The two missing girls police are looking for. Picture: QLD Police
Critical Alert

Desperate search for missing girls

by Natalie Wolfe
16th Jul 2018 8:19 AM

QUEENSLAND Police have asked the public to help them find two 11-year-old girls who went missing from a home south of Brisbane last night.

Officers spent the night searching for the two girls who were last seen at a home in Bannockburn, near Logan, around 9pm.

Police believe the girls could be travelling to Dutton Park, 45 minutes north of Bannockburn.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers made a number of inquiries overnight and were resuming their search this morning.

They are both described as about 150cm tall, medium build, caucasian with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

One of the girls was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark tights and the other was last seen wearing shorts and a pink T-shirt with white and black stripes.

Police are appealing for the girls or anyone with further information to contact Police Link on 131 444

editors picks missing child missing person qps

Top Stories

    'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    premium_icon 'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    Crime TWELVE per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg are against children.

    Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    premium_icon Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

    Crime Joel Nathan Blasco jailed on five drug charges

    Alarm alerts neighbour as unit fills with smoke

    Alarm alerts neighbour as unit fills with smoke

    News 'Smoke is the killer'

    • 16th Jul 2018 8:07 AM
    Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    premium_icon Dog's horrible ordeal after swallowing fish hook

    News Captain's owners are asking fishermen to be mindful with their waste

    Local Partners