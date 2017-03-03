Opposition in Bundy to pledge 20,000 jobs

• LNP Leaders Tim Nicholls and Deb Frecklington in Bundaberg to discuss jobs plan

• LNP plan will create 20,000 jobs statewide and boost hope for Bundaberg jobseekers

• Plan will offer cash incentives to employers and tradies

A FUTURE LNP government would help create jobs for up to 20,000 young Queenslanders through its $100 million Get Queensland Working plan - according to the LNP.

On a visit to Bundaberg Butcher Rob and Sarah Cook today, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said the LNP's plan offered financial help for small businesses to take on apprentices and young unemployed Queenslanders, as well as grants for apprentices to buy their first tools.

"We understand that Bundaberg businesses are keen to grow and employ more young people and would welcome a financial helping hand to do so," Mr Nicholls said.

"Our plan will provide a $5000 incentive to not only take on new apprentices, but hang onto them right through their training.

"$4000 grants will also be offered to businesses to take on young out-of-work Queenslanders who just want a job."

Mr Nicholls said the LNP would also offer direct financial support to 20,000 young tradies who finish their apprenticeship.

"Whether you're a chippie, hairdresser or butcher, having to buy your tools of trade in that first year out can burn a big hole in your pocket," he said.

"Our Get Queensland Working plan offers young apprentices a $500 voucher to buy their first toolkit or set of hair straighteners to help them hit the ground running."

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said the plan was the right mix of support for Bundaberg employers and jobseekers.

"The Wide-Bay region has had more than its fair share of difficulties over the last two years with thousands of jobs lost across the region. That's why more than anything else, local business owners need all the help they can get to keep the doors open,' Ms Frecklington said.

"The LNP's plan to offer direct financial incentives for small businesses and relief from workers compensation premiums is just the leg up employers need.

"Just as important, this plan offers help to young people who have shown the commitment to finish their trade and are keen to make a contribution to our local community."

The LNP's Plan to Get Queensland Working:

1. Queensland Apprenticeship Boost

Providing a $5000 incentive for Queensland small businesses who take on a new apprentice from beginning to end. This boost will provide up to 10,000 new apprentices over 4 years.

2. Tools for Tradies

$500 voucher for tradies who complete their apprenticeship to get the tools they need to get working. This will provide tools to 20,000 tradies over 4 years to help them get ahead.

3. Job Start Incentive

$4000 grants paid over 12 months to assist small businesses with recruitment and start-up costs for eligible young Queenslanders (15-24) who are unemployed and not enrolled in full-time education or training. This will provide businesses incentives to employ up to 10,000 young Queenslanders over 4 years.

4. Employment Bonus

Thanks to the stewardship of the LNP, WorkCover Queensland is in a strong financial position. A bonus to encourage businesses who employ eligible participants under the Apprenticeship Boost and Job Start Incentive will be provided to further encourage businesses to train and retain young Queenslanders. After 12 months of continuous employment of each eligible participant, employers will have that workers' wages excluded as part of the next year's premium calculation.

