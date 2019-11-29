Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Brisbane man died five days after being battered during an attack by four teenagers
A Brisbane man died five days after being battered during an attack by four teenagers
Crime

Qld man badly beaten for smokes and phone

by Cheryl Goodenough
29th Nov 2019 3:36 PM

A Brisbane man died five days after being battered during an attack by four teenagers who stole his cigarettes and phone, a court has heard.

Greg Gardner, 55, was left covered in blood, bruises and abrasions after being beaten in 2017 by the four boys, aged between 14 and 16 at the time.

Mr Gardner's face was so "badly battered" a few days after the robbery it was horrifying, his former partner Shayne McConaghy told the Brisbane Childrens Court on Friday.

More Stories

bashed man beaten mugged robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        premium_icon Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        News THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam’s construction.

        Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        premium_icon Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        News The 38-year-old was with mates who searched frantically for him

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        premium_icon Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        News THIS weekend marks the last day of spring and the first of summer, but the new...