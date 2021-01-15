Qld Karen’s standoff over car bay goes viral

A standoff over a car parking space has gone viral on social media after a middle-aged woman, dubbed a "Karen", stood in front of the vacant spot with her dog to reserve it.

The footage, which was posted to TikTok on Wednesday, shows the woman standing with her hands on her hips in front of the parking spot in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast.

She waves to her husband as a cue to come to where she is.

Social media user Marli McLaren, 19, is heard asking the woman to move while her indicator is blinking.

"I'm not moving. You can't do that," she says in the video as she pulls the hand break up.

"Can you please move? You can't save a park."

The middle-aged woman, dubbed a ‘Karen’, indicated to her husband to park in the spot she was reserving. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren

But the woman, wearing a grey cap and a black T-shirt and shorts, ignores the teenager.

Another person is then heard speaking as they approach the woman standing firm in the parking space.

The middle-aged woman, who was referred to as a "Karen" by Miss McLean, then says to the other person that her husband is parking elsewhere.

"He doesn't like confrontation," she is heard saying to the stranger.

"He's going to park over there."

She is then asked by the stranger if she would move and she replies "yeah" but waits another five seconds before taking a step.

The woman with the dog then approaches the teenager and asks why she is being filmed.

She proceeds to tell Miss McLaren she will call the police.

The TikTok post already has more than 530,000 views.

The woman is heard in the video saying she would call the police. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren

In a follow-up video, the teenager explained the footage was taken last year on the Queen's Birthday as she was taking her sister out for lunch.

"This lady was walking with her dog and I was a bit suss about it at first," Ms McLaren told her viewers.

"She ended up moving because her husband found a car park.

"I parked my car and I said 'thank you' to the lady that was on my side as you can hear her in the video.

"I got out of my car and she was still yelling at me, telling me I was immature for recording her and whatnot.

"I ended up saying to her 'Look at what you're doing. You're staring an argument with someone who is 19. Just stop'."

She said the other lady that was "on her side" told her to walk away from the woman and did so.

Originally published as Qld Karen's standoff over car bay goes viral

She is seen leaning towards another person who asked if she would move out of the way. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren