Qld indigenous treaty needs detail for local reconciliation

GIDARJIL Development Corporation's managing director said the Queensland Government's decision to develop an indigenous treaty was motivated by a significant High Court decision.

On Sunday the Queensland Government announced it would publish a discussion paper within weeks in relation to a proposed treaty,and would develop a joint coordination committee which would include indigenous representatives.

Gidarjil's managing director Kerry Blackman, who advocates the importance of having a treaty, said the Queensland Government was behind other jurisdictions when it came to indigenous reform.

He said the significant High Court decision in March to award the native title holders in the Northern Territory community of Timber Creek $2.3 million set precedence, and motivated the Queensland Government to negotiate.

Dr Blackman said there would be "fear mongers” who would criticise the decision to have a treaty but that it would have benefit for all Australians.

"It's not going to be Armageddon but I think it would be a wonderful opportunity to unite Australians with a treaty because it's doing what's right in the best interest, not only for first nations but also for the national interest,” he said.

He said any treaty needed to be done at a regional level with individual groups.

"In relation to the PCCC (Port Curtis Coral Coast) region there's four tribes,” Dr Blackman said.

"There would have to be four different treaties done with those traditional owners because they are distinct tribes.

"White Australia need not fear, because it's about respect and recognition and let's get it right that we can unite and reunite Australians, and that we can move forward.”

Burnett State MP Stephen Bennett said the Queensland Government's conversations with indigenous people regarding a treaty was "appropriate and respectful” but as of yet lacked detail.

"The only thing I'm curious about is it doesn't seem to be cost reflective of what all this means for taxpayers,” Mr Bennett said.

"It probably should have happened before.

"It was a soft press release, it didn't really have meat on the bones, and what does a treaty reflect?”

Mr Bennett said there was yet no improvement in improving indigenous health and social outcomes as outlined in the Federal Government's annual "closing the gap” reports, which reflected Queensland's indigenous statistics being among the worst nationally.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in the press release that the Path to Treaty policy was a "monumental reform journey” for reconciliation. "We believe that a path to treaty will benefit all Queenslanders and help promote reconciliation, foster a shared pride in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and help heal the wounds of the past,” she said.