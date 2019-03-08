Measles alert after international flight

QUEENSLAND Health is trying to contact passengers who were on an international flight from Dubai to Brisbane last month after being notified of a measles case.

Travellers on Emirates flight EK 430 on February 26 are urged to be alert for symptoms of the highly infectious disease, which can cause severe complications in some people.

Health authorities say people who were at the Brisbane International Airport on the evening of February 26 should seek medical advice if they develop measles symptoms, which include a fever, lethargy, runny nose, a moist cough and sore, red eyes.

Visitors and guests at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel on February 26 and 27 should also watch out for signs of the virus.

These are followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash that often starts on the face before spreading over the body.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said measles could be a serious illness with complications including pneumonia and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

"Symptoms usually start around 10 days after contact with the infectious person, but is known to occur between seven and 18 days after contact," she said.

"This is an important reminder to people who were on this flight and uncertain of their immunity to measles to be alert for symptoms and present to your general practitioner early if you become unwell.

"It is very important to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid the spread to others."

Federal Government figures show four people have been diagnosed in Queensland with measles this year, compared with 14 for the whole of last year.

Queensland Health recommends anyone born during or since 1966, who have not had two documented doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, or a proven diagnosis of measles, to get vaccinated.

The vaccine is free in Australia.

For more information, call 13 HEALTH.