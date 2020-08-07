Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

RECORD numbers of COVID-19 tests across Central Queensland and the state have slowed times for test results but not impacted on data accuracy says Queensland Health.

The Observer was contacted by a concerned reader on Wednesday morning who claimed virus data was inaccurate due to a testing backlog.

The reader claimed they were told this by a Queensland Health employee.

Queensland has so far recorded a total of 1088 virus cases, resulting in six deaths.

A Queensland Health Strategic Communication Branch spokesperson told The Observer all data published on COVID-19 was accurate at the time of publication.

"Communities across the entire state have experienced record numbers of people seeking testing for COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

"Our Chief Health Officer advised the public via media conferences on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that turnaround times for test results would be affected as a result.

"This has absolutely no impact on the accuracy of our data.

"All cases, whether they are acquired locally, interstate or overseas, are reported after they are confirmed, as has been the practice since this pandemic began."

A store manager tests the temperature of a customer to identify a potential COVID-19 infection.

The CQ region continues to remain relatively virus free, with the Gladstone LGA experiencing only one virus case, Rockhampton LGA recording 7 and Livingstone LGA recording 1.

Banana Shire Council Local Government Area remains virus free.

"Central Queensland has recorded 10 COVID-19 cases," the spokesperson said.

"No cases remain active."

Despite some claims masks weren't effective at combating contracting the virus, Queensland Health says this is definitely not the case.

"Face masks are helpful in containing droplets when people cough or sneeze, reducing the likelihood of spreading the virus," the spokesperson said.

"They are more effective at reducing the risk of people infecting others, rather than protecting people from viruses.

"We encourage anyone who wants to wear a mask to protect others to do so but urge that they apply more effective measures such as social distancing (keeping at least 1.5m apart from others), staying at home if unwell and washing hands thoroughly and regularly."

To keep up to date with all COVID-19 related health directions visit the website.

THE NUMBERS

COVID-19 cases in CQ LGA's

Banana Shire Council - 0 cases reported.

Bundaberg Regional Council - 14, 12 overseas contact, two locally acquired known contact

Gladstone Regional Council - 1, contracted through locally acquired known contact

Livingstone Shire Council - 1, overseas contact.

Rockhampton Regional Council - 7, 6 overseas contact, one through locally acquired known contact.

