Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding awarded to our schools

        premium_icon Funding awarded to our schools

        Education FOURTEEN Bundaberg schools have been awarded $199,815 funding to share as part of the Local School Community Fund.

        Complaints a dampener for water business helping locals

        premium_icon Complaints a dampener for water business helping locals

        News Local tanks are drying up and water businesses can't keep up

        Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        premium_icon Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will not support the Bundaberg Regional Council’s bid...

        YOGA FOR BLOKES: Why this unique class is needed

        premium_icon YOGA FOR BLOKES: Why this unique class is needed

        Offbeat Truckies, tradies, farmers and pensioners shed their inhibitions and find Zen in...